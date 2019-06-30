CHMEL, Dorothy A., 80, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
FREDRICKSON, Marvin A., 85, of Rice Lake died June 23 at Woodstone Assisted Living in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Prairie Lake Evangelical Covenant Church, Chetek.
Burial will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
KNOTT, Doris L., 87, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Spirit Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
REININGER, Robert A., 83, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
SMALLEY, Lee H., 92, of Menomonie died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie.