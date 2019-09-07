BIRKENMEIER, Dorothy B. (Gazda), 97, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Brentwood Memory Care in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
CLAFLIN, Ardeth H., 88, of Elmwood died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at United Methodist Church, Elmwood.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the church.
Burial will be at Poplar Hill Cemetery-Rock Elm, rural Elmwood.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood, is handling arrangements.
DRUNG, Avis T., 91, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment will be at 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HELMUELLER, Anthony “Ed,” 81, of Buffalo County town of Belvidere died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Alma.
Memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Interment will be at St. Henry Catholic Church, Eau Galle.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Cochrane, is handling arrnagements.
JOHNSON, Thomas E., 66, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the funeral chapel.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MEYER, Robert J., 78, of Stanley died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., with rosary at 7:30 p.m., Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stanley.
Burial with military rites will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Boyd.
POOLEY, Viola G., 99, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Orchard Hills in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
RABEDEAUX, Norma M., 87, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Winfield Scott Township Cemetery, Winfield, Iowa.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SCHOEDER, Marian, 77, of Pierce County town of El Paso died Wednesday at Preferred Senior Living in Ellsworth.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Spring Valley.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Spring Valley.
YAKES, David C., 72, of Altoona died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.