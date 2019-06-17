ALBRECHT, Lee H., 90, died Wednesday at Red Cedar Medical Center in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial with military rites will be at Bloomer Cemetery.
BINTZ, Dawn M. (Kopstain), 49, of Rice Lake died Thursday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
HAGBERG, Jack D., 77, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Our House Senior Living Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.