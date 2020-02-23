BETHKE, Victor E., 70, of Augusta died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Fynreal Home, Augusta.
CARROLL, Richard J., 75, of Elmwood died Thursday at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Plum City.
Celebration of life will be at a later date in Plum City.
Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
COLVIN, David “Little Sh##,” 53, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
DEBEE, Leonard L. “Butch,” 73, of Menomonie died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
EMANUEL, Betty, 90, died Monday.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Wichmann-Fargo Tri County Chapel, Menasha.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
GOSS, Russell L., 90, formerly of Brackett, died Saturday at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Concordia Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
GRAY, Elizabeth B. “Betty,” 93, of Eau Claire died Friday at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
JASZEWSKI, Ruth A., 78, of Galesville, formerly of Dodge, died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with rosary at 7 p.m., Monday at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Pine Creek.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Pine Creek.
MADORIN, James A., 82, of Bloomer died Wednesday.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
MANSUR, David A., 39, of Eau Claire died Tuesday in Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
MURPHY, Michael K., 74, of Menomonie died Wednesday at Baldwin Care Center.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
NORDBY, Mary A., 84, of Black River Falls died Thursday at Pine View Terrace in Black River Falls.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Hixton.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Old Whitehall Cemetery.
SOPKIW, Ann, 95, of Eau Claire died Saturday at BeeHive Homes of Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ZIMMER, Walter C., 100, died Wednesday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment with military rites will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.