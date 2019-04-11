COCKFIELD, Donald M., 84, died Wednesday at Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HAGEN, Matthew J., 19, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel.
KRAFT, JoAnn, 84, of Arkansaw died Jan. 29 in Arizona.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
Memorial mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Arkansaw.
Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Arkansaw.
MCCRACKIN, Donald H., 92, of Eau Claire died Jan. 19 at Dove Healthcare — West in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial with military rites will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
PICHLER, Benjamin J., 81, of Eau Claire died April 3 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.