FEDERMAN, Jeanne A., 76, of Neillsville died Tuesday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.
HUSE, Deloris M., 80, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.
PEIL, Milton L., 90, of Eau Claire died Thursday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
QUILLING, Bruce J., 61, of Menomonie died Thursday at home.
Services are pending until further notice.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
STOEKLEN, Karen M., 56, of Menomonie died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Services will be held at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
WOODINGTON, James C., 90, of Altoona died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.