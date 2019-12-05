HEIKE, Beverly “Jean,” 91, of Eau Claire died Monday at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Heather A., 42, of Eau Claire died Nov. 28 in Woodbury, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
KNISELEY, Gary J., 78, died Monday at Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Torgerson’s Funeral Home, Black River Falls.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Celebration of life will be Friday at American Legion Hall Post 200, Black River Falls.
LORGE, Elizabeth A. “Liz,” 75, died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MARTIN, James W., 72, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence, Ore.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.