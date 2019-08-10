ANDRE, Jeanette A. W., 83, of Altoona, formerly of Arcadia died Wednesday at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the church.
Burial will be at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Independence.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
BACKES, Agnes W., 93, of Arcadia, formerly of Madison, died July 29 at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Parish-St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
FIGLMILLER, Janet A., 86, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GAMROTH, Shirley, 87, of Independence died Thursday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
PETERSON, Merle L., 80, of Mondovi died Sunday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Riverside Lutheran Cemetery, Mondovi.
REITZ, Clarice O., 89, of Mondovi died Thursday at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church of Norden.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at the church cemetery.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
SCHULTZ, Ilene, 93, of Alma died Wednesday at American Lutheran Home, Mondovi.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Riverside Public Cemetery, Mondovi.
SNOEYENBOS, Arlene K., 78, of Pigeon Falls, formerly of Arcadia, died Aug. 3 at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Arcadia Public Cemetery.
WOOD, Ralph B., 80, of rural Galesville died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.