ALLARD, Donald J. Jr., 69, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, at home.
Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m., with military honors at 4 p.m. Friday, Lake Holcombe Town Hall.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
DOMBROWSKI, Leanord J., 90, of Thorp died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GLENZ, David C., 73, of Cadott died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott.
HANSON, Judy Marie C., 73, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark Gomsrud Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KARPER, Nancy A. (Hartney), 84, of Sarona died Monday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
KVAPIL, Lois M., 82, of Jim Falls died Monday at Cornell Care Center.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Big Drywood Lutheran Church, Cadott.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at Big Drywood Lutheran Cemetery, Cadott.
NOLTE, Ruth, 87, of Hammond died Saturday at home.
Celebration of Life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin.
Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minn.
PETERSON, Richard D., 84, of Mesa, Ariz. died Nov. 12 at home.
Memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Gilbert, Ariz.
Burial will be at a later date at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Waukesha.
Wyman Cremation & Burial, Mesa, Ariz., is handling arrangements.
RINECK, Larry G. Sr., 71, of Glenwood City, formerly of Hammond died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of Life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin.
Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minn.
WITZIG, Edward “Ed” F., 95, of Rochester, Minn., formerly of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.