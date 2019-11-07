BOWMAN, Dione M., 58, of Eleva died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Central Lutheran Church, Mondovi.
Burial will be at a later date.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
EVERLY, Loretta L., 55, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at Atrium Nursing Home in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Cornerstone Apostolic Church, Elk Mound.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at the church.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
FITZPATRICK, Edward L. “Dewey,” 78, of Cornell died Friday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with prayer service at 11:15 a.m., Saturday at Cornell Legion Hall.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
HAROLDSON, Florence E., 82, of Cornell died Monday.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Big Drywood Lutheran Church, Cadott.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Cornell Cemetery.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Sandra M., 69, of Colfax died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
MILLER, Gale J. “Lars,” 79, of Lake Hallie died Monday at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial with military rites will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.
NELSON, Dorothy A., 87, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, Eleva.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Eleva.