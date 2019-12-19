BRANDENBURG, Rosalind “Rose,” 89, of Independence died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
GREENE, Howard E., 75, of Cadott died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, town of Edson.
MARTINEK, Verlene M., 88, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Notre Dame Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Entombment will be at Hope Mausoleum, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
MORGAN, Donna M., 87, of Rice Lake died Saturday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
ROBOTKA, Buddy J. “Bud Rock,” 85, of Birchwood died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Birchwood.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Birchwood.
SINZ, Evalena R., 76, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rock Falls.
Memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
ST. LOUIS, Kenneth D., 86, of Eau Claire died Monday at Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.