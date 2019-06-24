BOHLINGER, Charles J. “Chuck,” 58, of Strum died May 22 at home.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Clear Creek Town Hall, Strum.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
FINK, Edward J., 86, of New Richmond died Friday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin.
Burial with military honors will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
GALL, Norbert J. “Norm,” 80, of Cadott died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
PETERSON, Larry E., 83, of Black River Falls died Sunday at Atrium Senior Living of Black River Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.