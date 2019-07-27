BRAUN, Joan “Peggy,” 86, of Cornell died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
BROST, Shirley A., 64, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Pine Meadows Golf Course, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
BRUDER, Dean M., 77, of Augusta died Wednesday at Care Partners Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Private family graveside services will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
FLOHR, Gary R., 61, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KLINEFELTER, Audrey A., 80, of Roberts, formerly of Glenwood City, died Wednesday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Cross Lutheran Church, Roberts.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Burial will be at Warren Cemetery, Roberts.
O’Connell Family Funeral Homes, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
LAMOUREUX, Eula M. “Pudge,” 89, of Eau Claire died Wednesday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with prayer service at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. Olaf Catholic Church, both in Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
MCMENAMIN, Alice L., 89, of Holcombe died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Cornell.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
OLSON, Wallace L. “Wally,” 99, of Mondovi, formerly of Eleva, died Thursday at American Lutheran Home, Mondovi.
Arrangements are pending at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi.
SAND, Robert D., 89, of Menomonie died Thursday at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at St. John’s Cemetery, Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
SEVERSON, Julie A., 57, formerly of Stanley died Wednesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.