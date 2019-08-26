ANDERSON, Roger H., 72, of Black River Falls died Thursday at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Evangelical Lutheran Church, both in Black River Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Torgerson’s Funeral Home, Black River Falls, is handling arrangements.
BUXTON, Raymond C., 83, of Birchwood died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Birchwood.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery, Almena.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
FOSS, Elaine J., 87, of Whitehall died Friday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Whitehall.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Old Whitehall Cemetery, rural Whitehall.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
HARTZELL, Ronald H., 81, of Birchwood died Wednesday at Heritage Lakeside in River Falls.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Jenson Cemetery, Edgerton.
HOLTEGAARD, Dennis I., 71, of Rice Lake died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bethany Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
IDA, Ira I., 95, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
KAISER, Estella C. (Dugal), 105, of Cadott died Thursday at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cadott.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Rose Cemetery, Cadott.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
KOSAKOSKI, Diann M., 75, of Boyd died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with a rosary at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Edson.