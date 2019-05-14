BATES, David, 80, of Colfax died Wednesday at his shop.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Holden Lutheran Church, Colfax.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment with military honors will be at Holden Lutheran Church Cemetery, Colfax.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
BREITINGER, Benora “Betty,” 92, of Spring Valley died March 18 at Spring Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery, Beldenville.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Spring Valley.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
BRINK, Sandford, 79, of Hudson died Jan. 19 at Pine Ridge Assisted Living in Hudson.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Cross Lutheran Church, Roberts.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
CHRISTIANSON, Calvin W., 79, of Menomonie died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, both in Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Mamre Cemetery, Menomonie.
FRANSON, Gerald “Jerry,” 61, of Eau Claire died Feb. 5 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Annex Building of the Welcome Matt Tavern, rural Eau Claire.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
GADWILL, Robert J., 80, died May 8 at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. today at Christ Church Cathedral, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at Windfall Cemetery, Exeland.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KISLING, Allen W., 92, of Bruce died May 6 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MARSOLEK, David F., 59, of rural Whitehall died April 11 at home.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Independence.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
MAULE, Kathleen M., 74, of Oak Creek died Dec. 23, 2018.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Independence.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
MILWARD, Lorraine B., 99, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Salem Baptist Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
SKOGSTAD, James S., 71, of Mondovi died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
TOUPAL, Michael R., 34, of Independence died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.