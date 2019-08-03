Deborah Halaychik

Deborah Ann Halaychik
Deb died peacefully at Grace Edgewood on July 31, 2019, from complications of dementia.
Deb was born in Shakopee, MN on May 13, 1949. After graduating high school from Guardian Angels she attended Viterbo College in La Crosse, WI where she met her future husband of 48 years, Tom. Later she earned her Masters as a reading specialist from UWEC and worked as an elementary reading specialist in the Eau Claire public schools.
Deb and Tom have three children, Lisha, Beth (Brent Kirchner) and Joya (Eric Kunick). They also have three grandchildren, Nora, Reese and Zoey. Deb had six siblings: Trudy, Ed Jr., Joe (deceased), Henry, Roger, and Jeff.
Deb loved to sing and dance, she was an avid camper and loved to travel with all her camping buddies. She sang in several choirs, the last being the Stand in the Light Memory Choir.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the ADRC, the staff at Grace Edgewood, and the nurses of Interim Hospice Care for their care of Deb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire, with Fr. Tom Krieg presiding. Visitation is scheduled between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with a Parish Vigil Prayer Service beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., Eau Claire and one hour prior to Mass on Monday at the church.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family.