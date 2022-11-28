DEBORAH (LASIUK) KAZLE, age 68, of Waverly, MN, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring in Stillwater, MN, more details to be set later.
Deborah Jean (Lasiuk) Kazle was born on May 18, 1954, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, WI, the daughter of Richard J. and Mary A. (Olocki) Lasiuk. Debbie lived with her sister Joanie in Waverly, MN. She was retired but previously worked at the Bureau of Engraving, Medica and United Healthcare in the twin cities area. Anyone who knew Debbie knew she loved cards (sending them, receiving them, shopping for them) and connecting with her many, MANY friends. She was truly loved by so many. She was an avid cat lover and had several throughout her life. Debbie was an extremely free spirit and loved her individuality. She thrived on living her life the way she wanted. Music was often her therapy in her life and she went to so many concerts, we have lost count. She could light up a room with her smile and laugh. Debbie was a true “hippy” from the ‘60s and wanted to spread peace and love wherever she went.
Special thanks to her closest friends, Kim Chase Brewis, Ruth Schneider, Jeanne Marie Vielleux, Patty Jaworek Farkas, Karin Dreyer-Crone, and Julie Kazle Johnson (sister-in-law) for being lifelong friends to her, and to her many other friends for being there for her and supporting her throughout her life. We are forever grateful! Debbie is survived by her siblings: Jazzelle of Santa Cruz, CA, John (Rose) Lasiuk of Hudson, WI, Joanie Lasiuk of Waverly, MN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Kazle, her parents and her brothers, Rick Lasiuk and David Lasiuk. The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, MN, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com
