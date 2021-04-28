Deborah K. Knuttila (Schwede), age 63 of Chetek, WI passed away on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by her family. Deb was born to Gerald and Arlene Schwede on April 9th, 1957 in Eau Claire, WI and resided most of her life in Altoona, WI.
In 1984 Deb married Glenn Knuttila and together had two children, Travis and Tracey. After they divorced, the two remained close friends. Deb lived her life unapologetically to its fullest. She loved music, fresh flowers and watching sports, especially the Daytona 500. She loved to show how she cared by cooking for her friends and family. Deb will be remembered for her witty sense of humor; she loved to make people laugh. In 2017, Deb made the decision to abstain from alcohol and she took great pride in maintaining her sobriety for the remainder of her days.
Deb is survived by her significant other, Ora Hetchler; her children, Travis (Kayla) Knuttila, and Tracey (Nate) Henry; four grandchildren, Keegan (12), Adalyn (6), Kinsley (5), and Ellie (2); Bill and Renee Lange; and many other family and friends. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy and she loved them with all of her heart.
A celebration of life will be held on May 1st, 2021 at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel and Crematory (535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
We will carry Deb forever in our hearts.