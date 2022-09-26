Deborah Lynn (Tarnow) Niepow, 62, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born on August 19, 1960, in Portage, Indiana.

Graduating from Portage High School in 1978, she would later move to Park Falls, Wisconsin. After working at various jobs for a while, she would again move, this time to Phillips, Wisconsin, where her life was about to change.

