Deborah Kay Roberts, 68, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on the morning of August 31, 2020 at 6:30, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire after a two-week battle with M.S. which she has been fighting for the last five years.
She enjoyed doing crafts of all types, collecting Coca-Cola antiques, playing with the grandson on her power wheelchair, four-wheeling and talking with people, a trait she picked up from her many years of being a waitress, starting in the 60’s at Grouchy’s Café at the 59 mile marker of I94, then at Chicken Hut on Seymour Rd in Eau Claire where she stayed for 17 years. People from other states would stop just to see her on their way through town headed for Canada. In 1996 she went to work at Hutchinson Technology in Eau Claire as a quality control auditor, a job she loved, until the M.S. took control of her body. She would need five surgeries and spent a lot of days away from home for rehab.
Deborah was a wife to Bruce G. Roberts; mother of two sons, Kelly J. Roberts of Eau Claire, and Kurt J. (Rachel) Roberts of Eau Claire; grandmother to her only grandson, Kroy J. Roberts whom she loved and adored; and sister to Vickie Tarbox of Chippewa Falls.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Minnie and Leonard Olson; sister, Linda Winger; and her brother Timothy Olson.
A graveside service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Eau Claire on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend. After the burial, all friends and family are welcome to come to Deborah and Bruce’s home at 3503 North Shore Dr., Eau Claire, WI 54703 to celebrate Deborah’s life.
You have certainly earned your wings and you are now able to see your mom and dad. Rest in peace my love, we had 48 years of joy together.
