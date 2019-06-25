Deborah Starich

Deborah K. Starich, 58, of Eau Claire, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Eau Claire.
Debbie was born on July 26, 1960, in Eau Claire, to Thomas and Barbara (Nordrum) Adams. She attended Robbins Elementary School, Central Junior High School and Memorial Senior High School. She enjoyed bowling, flower gardening, spending time camping with her husband on the Chippewa River and hanging out with all her Meridean friends, fishing, canoeing, spring turkey hunting and spending time with the grandkids.
Debbie is survived by her husband, John; Amy (Cory) Stratton and Christopher (Heather) Egan; step-son, John A. Starich; grandchildren, Hannah, Alivia, Tyler, Callen, Wyatt and Rourke; brothers, Bob (Roni), David, Daniel (Kathy), Patrick (Chris) and Bill.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services will be held at 11 am, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Avenue in Eau Claire. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. DUE TO CONSTRUCTION, ACCESS TO THE FUNERAL HOME BY WAY OF LAKE ST AND GRAND AVE IS CLOSED. PLEASE USE 2ND AVE ENTRANCE.
Memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
