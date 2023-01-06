Deborah “Deb” Jean Torrez, dedicated mother of two, grandmother of four and a friend of many, passed away on December 17, 2022, at the age of 56, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Deborah was born on October 1, 1966, in Abilene, Texas, to Donna J. Nail and Facundo “Frank” Francisco Torrez.

