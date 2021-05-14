Debra Kay Birkholz, 68, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at St. Luke’s South Hospital. She was born in April of 1953 in Tomah, Wisconsin, to the late Dean (Wally) and Edna (Holmberg) Birkholz. Debra grew up in Tomah, Wisconsin, and graduated from Tomah High School. She went on to study in Wisconsin and California.
Debra is survived by her brother Larry (Janet) Birkholz of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She is further survived by nephews Alex (Kristin) Birkholz and Adam (Jennifer) Birkholz also of Wisconsin. Additionally, she is survived by great-nephews, great-niece, and many treasured cousins.
Debra was influenced at an early age by her mother’s hobbies of gardening and sewing. She went on to study design and maintained interest in art and growing flowers throughout her life. As technologies evolved, Debra took great interest in computers and wireless communications. Her career took her to Wisconsin, California, Illinois, and finally to work for the Sprint Corporation in Kansas.
Funeral services are pending. Debra will be buried at Warren Mills Cemetery in Warrens, Wisconsin.