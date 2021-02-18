Debra J. Madlon, 66 of Cadott, died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Mayo Health Systems-Eau Claire. She was born on December 21, 1954 in Ladysmith, the daughter of the late Glen and Stella (Papiernik) Ralston, SR. Debra grew up on the family farm in Conrath and graduated from Flambeau High School.
She worked for the US Post Office for many years, working in Bruce, WI and Eau Claire, WI. She enjoyed reading, quilting, and working in her garden during the summer.
Debra is survived by her son, Gregg (Sara) Madlon, JR of Cadott, her 3 grandchildren, Kyle (Alyssa) Madlon and their daughter Aubree; Brett Madlon, Kendra Madlon, and step-grandson Cole Shufelt; a brother, Bill (Janet) Ralston of Ladysmith, a sister in law, Kay Ralston of Ladysmith and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Glen “Sonny” Ralston, JR and two sisters, Edna Mae Nowak and Janet Butterfield, and her best furry friend, Buddy.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family.