Debra Kay Rohan lost her battle to cancer on Monday, April 5, 2021 and passed peacefully with her family by her side.
She was born on July 15, 1953 to Myron Scott and Dollie (Bergh) Scott in Eau Claire. As a small child she was full of personality and life. She was named “Little Miss Eau Claire”. Debbie owned and operated Scott’s Nightclub where she had many friends. She had a wicked sense of humor and one never wondered what she thought.
She was kind.
Debbie loved her family dearly and her grandchildren adored her. One could only be so lucky as to witness the intense love her grandchildren shared with her during her final days on earth.
She is survived by her daughter Tamara (Bob) Stage, Eleva; brother Steve (Susan) Paulson, AZ; grandchildren: Danny, Shawn, Crystal and Karlena; and many aunts uncles and cousins. She loved her cats Tigger and Kong.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents Clarence Bergh and Aza Bergh and uncle Bob Bergh.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff at the American Lutheran Home in Mondovi for tenderly caring for Debbie.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.