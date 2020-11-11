Debra Jo Shoemaker (Douphner), age 67, of Eau Claire, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Debra was born on February 19, 1953 to the late Robert and Joan (Bonus) Douphner in Eau Claire. In 1971, she graduated from North High School and furthered her education at U.W. River Falls. In 1980, Debra married David P. Shoemaker in Fall Creek, they were later divorced.
Deb enjoyed gardening and fussing over all of her plants — she had a magic touch that could turn a scrawny seedling into a thriving beauty. She enjoyed taking the best care of her cats along with lovingly caring for “her” birds and “her” squirrels. Deb’s love of music led her through all the high notes in life, as well as the lows. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren, who will all miss her greatly.
She is survived by her son, Roger (Missy) of Eau Claire; daughter, Lindsay Hosterman (Rikki Rivero) of Ettrick, WI; grandchildren, Kylie, Aliza, Kaitlyn, Kendra, Cole and Kara; sisters, Kim “Susie” Lynn (Pat) and Vicki Samuelson; uncle, Chuck Bertrand; cousins, Traci and Trissa; nephews, Ryan and Eric; and niece, Erin. The many other family, friends and people Deb touched in many ways, would be too extensive to list.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block East of Hwy 93) in Eau Claire with Pastor Bruce Naumann officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the Lutheran Cemetery in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Mayo Health Clinic Hospice Care and their amazing staff for their genuine loving care of Deb and her family.
In lieu of flowers and in loving memory of Deb’s love for nature and beauty, take some time to feed the birds and admire the flowers.
