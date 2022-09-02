If there are mountain ranges in Heaven (and most certainly there are) that is where Deb arrived the morning of August 19th. Amyloidosis stole her heart from her family, whom she loved so dearly.

Deb was a gift from the very beginning. Born just shy of Christmas, on December 18th, 1946, she was adopted by her parents Beverly and Gordon Allison. They would later have another child, Daurine, who she is survived by. Deb grew up and graduated from high school in Mason City, Iowa.