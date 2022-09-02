If there are mountain ranges in Heaven (and most certainly there are) that is where Deb arrived the morning of August 19th. Amyloidosis stole her heart from her family, whom she loved so dearly.
Deb was a gift from the very beginning. Born just shy of Christmas, on December 18th, 1946, she was adopted by her parents Beverly and Gordon Allison. They would later have another child, Daurine, who she is survived by. Deb grew up and graduated from high school in Mason City, Iowa.
She didn’t move far from home, attending St. Olaf, where she met Robert Adams — the love of her life. Deb and Bob were married on December 28th, 1968. In 1969, Deb graduated with her BSN. Um ya ya forever. Deb and Bob celebrated 53 years of marriage. 53!
Moving westward brought big changes. Settling into work — Grand Junction, CO, was one of Deb’s favorite places to live and visit. In 1972, she and Bob welcomed Kristin, followed 16 months later by Jenny. They lived in a couple of places before settling in WI in 1977. She worked in anything from education to homecare to clinical work as a nurse.
Rather than slow down, in 1996, Deb decided to challenge herself and go back to school. In 2000, at the age of 53, she graduated with her Masters in Nursing from UW-Milwaukee and became a Family Nurse Practitioner. Deb and Bob relocated to Duluth, where she started a job at St. Mary’s Medical Center, where her specialty was oncology. Her passion was helping people with cancer. She was really good at it. Really good.
Deb’s motto her whole career was, “Could it be something else?” She always looked beyond the obvious diagnosis to make sure she was getting everything. She was incredibly passionate about her work. Amyloidosis is very rare, affecting 4-6 people in a million. Having two types, as she did, was even more rare. Deb’s family would like to thank Dr. Joel Beachey and his team at Mayo for not giving up on a diagnosis and looking beyond the obvious. That meant the world to Deb.
Because time can be a thief — her oncology patients often told Deb that — Deb retired “early” in 2010, and moved to Chippewa Falls to be closer to Jenny and her husband, Chris, but really, their children. First five, then six of her grandchildren, who lived a mile away. Savanna, Saige, Saffia, Cooper, Cambrie, and Cadence brought much joy to Deb, and vice versa, through many days baking cookies, seeing movies, and just being together.
Trips out west were still pretty common for Deb and Bob, since they loved camping in their trailer, and visiting their daughter Kristin and her husband, Derrick, in Kearney, NE. Their children, Solana and Noah, brought joy to Deb with endless concerts and soccer games.
You could often find stacks of books on her nightstand. Deb was an avid reader. She would often read two books at a time, and was in many book clubs. Deb also loved walking or hiking — locally, or, say, in the Grand Canyon, and making fun memories, like a cross country road trip with Saffia, or a tumultuous boat trip in El Salvador with Savanna. Deb was a go-to grandma, mom, and wife. She is missed. She and Bob were world travelers, but they were always by each other’s side. Asked by Cambrie where she would love to go again — Normandy. So visit if you can.
As mentioned, Deb was extraordinarily passionate about helping others. In 2000, Deb started putting her NP degree to good use. With her sister in Christ, Linda Muth, she began the Mission of Healing in El Salvador. She became fondly known as la Doctora Deborah, as she helped and healed many people. The mission morphed and changed before the final one — this February, where she taught on how to teach. She became fluent in Spanish, and expanded her family to include many people she met in El Salvador and loved dearly, including her and Bob’s “Salvadoran daughter,” Lidixe. One of the most important things her and Bob brought on their trips were Days for Girls Kits — reusable (yes, reusable) feminine hygiene kids. Deb proudly organized and sewed thousands of kits with Bob. Her grandkids, of course, helped assemble them.
Deb also spent time volunteering at the Open Door Clinic and the JONAH Immigration Task Force. She loved to sing. She was in choir and, in her last breaths, she was trying to sing some of her favorite hymns.
Deb’s passion for helping others was endless. It is impossible to quantify what an incredible human she was. Her commitment to serving and advocating for those around her never ceased. Her legacy will be carried on by her husband Bob, her children, Kristin and Jenny, and the loves of her life — her grandchildren — Savanna, Saige, Solana, Saffia, Noah, Cooper, Cambrie, and Cadence. And not only by them, but by the countless souls she touched through her life of kindness and compassion.
We will love and carry her with us always. Like Deb always said: do your best to come before winter. Don’t wait on life.
A celebration of Deb’s life will be held on Saturday, September 10th, at Hope Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. A time for visitation and stories will be held from 12:30 to 2, with a service at 2. Please dress in bright colors per Deb’s request. A light meal will follow to allow us to further talk about our love for her. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to help with health, education, and special needs in El Salvador, so please make checks out to Hope Lutheran with “E.S — Deb” in the memo. Hope is located at 2226 Eddy Lane, and construction will reroute you to Starr Ave. We will see you then.