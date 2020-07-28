Del (Adeline) B. Gustafson, 87, went home to be with her Lord and to reunite with her husband Gene on July 26, 2020 at Care Partners in Altoona. She was formerly from Stanley, WI.
Born Adeline Bernice Jalowitz to George and Bernice Jalowitz in Chicago, IL on May 6, 1933. They moved to Marengo, IL and then to Withee, WI where her family farmed. She graduated from Thorp High School in 1951 and moved to Milwaukee to work at Allen Bradley as a secretary and stenographer. Later she moved back to Thorp where she worked at ITT.
She met the love of her life, Gene, and they were married on Sept. 19, 1959 in Thorp. They made their home 1st in Boyd, where they had 3 daughters, then moved to Stanley where they had 1 son.
Del not only raised 4 children, but then started in-home daycare where she lovingly gave with all her heart, care to many children- at last count, approximately 110 children throughout her life.
Del truly loved her job and was terrific at it. Watching, caring and loving children was what she did best and she gave love freely to all her kids. Del gave generously to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and to Save the Children. Kids were everything to her.
Her favorite hobby was cooking and baking and she was amazing at it. Her family and kids would often enjoy her famous noodles and cottage cheese, chicken noodle soup, homemade bread and buns, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate cake, Easter lamb cake and pumpkin face cookies for Halloween. She also enjoyed crocheting afghans and sewing quilts for her family. Del was a true care giver, caring for her husband during his illness.
She was a faithful member of Holy Family Parish in Stanley, helping and organizing the Christmas Bazaar, wedding receptions and funerals and decorating the church for the holidays.
She was also a member of the church choir. She was often seen sneaking fresh baked goods into the confessional for the priest to enjoy. She loved her church and church family. Many wonderful friends were a part of her life and she enjoyed giggling with her recognizable laugh with them. When anyone needed a smiling face, a warm hug and a listening ear, she was ALWAYS there for them. She was truly an example of a genuinely beautiful person – inside and out.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene, her mother and father, 1 brother, Al Jalowitz and great granddaughter Olivia Gilles.
She is survived by her 4 children (her greatest joys) Deb (Lee) Gilles of Hudson, Donna Thiess of Eau Claire, Diane (Mike) Schlenker of Eau Claire and Mike (Amy) Gustafson of Neenah.
She was extremely loved by her 7 grandchildren, Bret, Sam, Josh, Caleb, Emma, Ethan and Ellie and great grandchildren Owen, Madelyn and Eleanor.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church-Stanley with Father William Felix officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 AM until departure to the Church on Wednesday morning at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley.
Del’s family would like to thank all of the wonderful family and friends who were a part of her life. She was blessed to have them there for her in good times and bad. Thank you to Care Partners for their constant care, helping her through her struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. Many of the ladies became mom’s family while she was there and mom felt very loved. We saw your hugs, your hand holding and your patience. Thanks to Claire and St. Croix Hospice for your care as well as the many Doctors and Nurses at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and Oak Leaf Clinics.
“Just imagine, one moment you are holding her hand, and the next moment, she is holding God’s hand.”
Love you Momma.