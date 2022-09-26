Delbert H. Jungerberg, 91, of Green Bay died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Grancare Nursing Center of natural causes.
He was born on April 24, 1931, to Fred and Adelia Jungerberg in Lincoln Township, rural Fall Creek. Delbert attended Green Meadow Country School and Fall Creek High School for two years, after which he quit to help on the family farm.
Delbert was united in marriage to Delores Knudtson on June 14, 1953, at St. Paul’s Church in Fall Creek. Delbert and Delores spent their early years living on the Jungerberg family farm until they moved to the Village of Fall Creek in 1956. After farming, Delbert worked for Carlson Lumber until 1960, when he broke his ankle in an industrial accident and was disabled for 5 years. Delbert and Delores moved to Green Bay in 1967, where he worked for Davis Construction and later for Schneider Transportation until his retirement in 1993.
Delbert was most proud of his safe driving record while working for Schneider Transportation, having driven more than 1 million miles, and was appointed to the Million Mile Club for outstanding accomplishment as a professional driver.
Delbert is survived by two sons and two daughters: Duane Jungerberg, Houston, Texas, David Jungerberg, Oshkosh, WI, Darlene Sell (Thomas), Townsend, WI, Denise Crowell, Green Bay, WI. Four grandchildren, Amy (Bob) Heroux of Abrams, WI, Amber Sell of Greenville, WI, Brian Farr, Oconto, WI, and Brandon Farr of Green Bay, WI. Three great-grandchildren, Carter Heroux, Hunter Swagel and Devyn Swagel.
Delbert is survived by his sister, Inez (Lawrence) Dehnke of Fall Creek; Delores’ siblings, Donald (Beverly) Knudtson of Olathe, KS, Jerry (Kathleen) Knudtson of West Salem, Roberta Knudtson of Union Grove, WI, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Delbert was preceded in death by his wife, Delores, of 68 years; his parents, Fred and Adelia Jungerberg; siblings, Esther (Ervin) Sell, Dorothy (Donald) Welke, Milton (Delorse), Leslie (Evelyn), Arvid (Doris), Felix (Beverly), Edwin (Dorothy), Harvey (Elvira) Jungerberg; Delores’ brothers, Richard (June) Knudtson, George Knudtson.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 330 Broadway St., in Green Bay, with Pastor Rachael Knoke presiding. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with the time of worship at 11 a.m.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all of the staff at Grancare Nursing Center where Delbert was a resident for the past seven years.
