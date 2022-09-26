Delbert H. Jungerberg, 91, of Green Bay died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Grancare Nursing Center of natural causes.

He was born on April 24, 1931, to Fred and Adelia Jungerberg in Lincoln Township, rural Fall Creek. Delbert attended Green Meadow Country School and Fall Creek High School for two years, after which he quit to help on the family farm.

