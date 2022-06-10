On May 15th, 1933, Della Marie (Schmidt) Briski was born in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, to parents Leona (Fierke) and Henry Schmidt. Notably, from the get-go, Della was a country girl and really enjoyed the rural lifestyle. She, along with her siblings, grew up on a hobby farm that was owned by her parents. The farm was located near a small town named Nekoosa, a stone’s throw from the city of Wisconsin Rapids.
This hobby farm worked perfectly with Della’s horticultural interests. As a little girl, and actually throughout her life, she was always intrigued with the art of growing plants.
At the age of 19, she became a valued employee at Consolidated Papers Inc. Consolidated Papers, a nationally recognized company, is located in Wisconsin Rapids. She was employed there until she married her future husband, Albert Briski, in 1956.
The couple then moved to Bloomington, Minnesota, and resided there for approximately 11 years. Then, in 1967, Della and Albert, along with their four children, moved back to Wisconsin and lived in the small town of Altoona — a suburb of Eau Claire.
After getting settled in, it didn’t take long for Della to jump back on the horticultural bandwagon. This time, though, her interests expanded to the study of pathogenic and naturopathic medicine. Actually, her children say she has quite an extensive home library of books pertaining to natural healing with herbal remedies. Even the employees at the local health food stores say, “She was a walking herbal Guru who really knew her stuff.”
Della also had a knack for reupholstering furniture. Her children say that she could take a rickety old piece of furniture and make it look like a one-of-a-kind Monet ... literally overnight.
Della is also recognized for her ability to multitask. While juggling the responsibilities of raising four children, she’s spent countless hours graciously donating her time to the expansion of the Missouri Synod Ministries. She is also recognized for aiding in the production of Concordia Lutheran literature, which was distributed across the country to the visually impaired. Later in life, Della also volunteered for years as part of the security patrol team for the Altoona School System.
But, putting work and responsibilities aside, Della had many hobbies which she enjoyed with her family. Some of these include playing baseball, camping, ice skating, fly-fishing and much more. Unfortunately, on June 3, 2022, Della passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital from complications related to a stroke. There is no question that Della will be sincerely missed by her family and friends.
Della is survived by Laurie (Briski) and Jeff Mueller; Linda (Briski) Tafel; Roger Briski; son-in-law, Tim Kloss; grandchildren, Travis Kloss, Jana (Rettig) and Travis Paetznick; great-grandchildren, Izabel Kloss, and Weston and Rhett Paetznick; sister, Emily Winters; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Briski; daughter, Diane Kloss; five brothers and two sisters.
A visitation will be held for Della on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, West Chapel, 1405 N Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire. A private family graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left for Della’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.