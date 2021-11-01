Della Dawn (Winrich) Lee 83, of Osseo and Eau Claire areas passed away unexpectedly on Sunday Oct. 24 at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire. Della was born June 19, 1938 to Edward and Alta Winrich.
She married David Lee on August 11, 1956 and was married to him for 61 years until his passing on February 24, 2018. They lived in Eau Claire until they bought a farm in Foster in 1971. Together they had 2 children Duane and Dana.
Della loved children and got her Master’s Degree in teaching Special Education and Special Reading and taught for 25 years in the Eau Claire Area. She was very active in the church choir and teaching Sunday school at Truax Congressional Church.
She will be remembered for her love of singing, playing guitar around a campfire, reading, dancing, playing cards, hosting parties and spending all the time she could at their cabins in Eau Claire and Holcombe.
Della is survived by her son Duane (Diane) Lee; grandchildren: Nicole (Donald) Sanders, Marissa and Mckenna Inbody; great grandchildren Ethan and Miriah; brothers: Deryl Winrich, Dan Winrich and Denis (Sandy) Winrich; sister De Loris (Dale) Kerman and many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Mike (Arlene) Lee; sisters-in-law: Sue Lima, Marlys Daniels, Mary (AL) Lawler and Janet Lee.
Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, daughter, sisters-in-law: Elaine Winrich, Sam Winrich and Nancy Lee; brothers-in-law: Jon Lee, Fritz Lee, Tom Lee, Don Daniels and Jon Lima.