Delores Marie Ausderau, age 95, of Whitehall, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center in Pigeon Falls.
Delores was born on March 6, 1926 in New Ulm, MN to Aaron and Divina (Wendorff) Kaegbein. She married Edward J. Ausderau on June 12, 1946 in Fredric, WI. Edward preceded Delores in death on January 8, 2014.
Delores was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her children knew that the grandchildren and great grandchildren were nearly perfect in her eyes!
Delores was a fantastic cook and baker. It didn’t matter what she tried, it always turned out delicious! Many calls were made to Grandma from her children and grandchildren with baking, cooking and food questions. She always knew the answer! She could be seen on her front porch sitting in the sun reading new recipes and listening to country music. She also read recipe books like some people read novels! Back in the day, Delores loved to collect beanie babies, nearly as much as recipe books! She could be found with her neighbor on the hunt for the latest editions.
Delores is survived by three children, Sharon Mathson of Blaine, MN, Bruce (Margaret) Ausderau of rural Osseo and Brian (Anne) Ausderau of Albuquerque, NM; four grandchildren, Stacey (Jeff) Tidball, Ben Mathson, Karla (Todd Powers) Ausderau and Kristoff (Nikki) Ausderau; six great-grandchildren, Edward and Adam Tidball, Jackson Powers, Aryana, Karston, and Bryquelle Ausderau. She is also survived by her brother and family, Richard Kaegbein, of Surprise, AZ and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Delores was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Richard Mathson, a sister, Shirley Hanson, and brothers, Chester Kaegbein and Jim Kaegbein.
The funeral service will be held at the Colonel Larson Park Shelter in Whitehall, WI on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Peter Jonas will officiate. Masks and social distancing will be required. No lunch will be served.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.
