Delores M. “Dolly” Bauer, age 86, of Durand, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire with her family by her side.
Dolly was born on November 29, 1932 at home in Rock Falls. She was the daughter of Leo and Emma (Bauer) Weiss. Dolly grew up in Rock Falls and attended the White Block School in the Town of Albany, rural Pepin County. Dolly’s mom, Emma, died at an early age and Dolly helped take over the responsibilities of raising her family. She married Eugene W. Bauer on October 10, 1951, in Mondovi. After marriage they lived in Durand where they raised their family. When her family was older, Dolly worked various jobs in the area including, Huntsinger’s (Silver Springs), drove school bus, Connells Orchard, owner/cooking at the Rolling Greens Golf Course and a rural mail carrier. Dolly retired from the U.S. Post office in 1998.
Dolly enjoyed hosting family and friends, especially her grandchildren around her house. She had an open-door policy, people were always welcome for dinner or company. Dolly loved sports, going to her families’ sporting events, bowling, golfing, playing cards, dancing and shopping for the “good deal”.
Dolly is survived by her children: David E. (Lynn) of Inver Grove Heights, MN, Timothy J. (Lori) of Meridean, Theodore W. (Cathy) of New Richmond, Cheryl (Eric) Harmon of Baldwin and Amy (Steve) Rohrscheib of Eau Claire; daughter-in-law: Georgia Bauer of Eau Claire; 19 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; one brother: Larry Weiss of Milwaukee; one sister: Darlene Bryan of Durand; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Gene; two sons: Brent “Chaz” and Brad “Corn”; a special granddaughter: Christina Bauer Weissinger; two grandbabies: Kylie Harmon and Paige Rohrscheib; five brothers: Phil, Gil, Jerry, Vern and Corky; and one sister: Lorena.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire for all their loving care and support for Mom.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00AM Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand with Rev. James Kurzynski officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00PM-8:00PM at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.
