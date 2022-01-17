Delores “Dee” Brezina, age 95, of Boyceville, WI passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie, surrounded by her family.
Delores was born in Boyceville on Sept. 18, 1926, to Jesse and Ida (Enner) Reynolds. She graduated from Boyceville High School in 1944 and went to work not long after at a New Richmond factory charged with producing K-rations for W.W. II soldiers. She was united in marriage to John Brezina on May 29, 1950 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Other than brief periods when she lived in Lake Andes, SD and Chisholm, MN where John worked on major construction projects, she spent her entire life in Boyceville. It was there that they raised their three children.
Dee did secretarial work for several years for the Clough and Hight Insurance Agencies. She served as an assistant to the Village Clerk before taking over the position in the late 1960s. In 1970, she began employment with the Boyceville school district as elementary/junior high school secretary. She retired in 1988.
Dee was a very active, lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she served in many capacities, from Sunday School teacher and superintendent to Bible study leader, from church council member to Trinity quilters. She was perhaps best known for her faithful presence in the choir. She loved to sing and was a choir member from her early years right up until her death. She was also a frequently-requested soloist at weddings and funerals, even into her 80’s.
She was a 70-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, holding offices including president. Dee was also involved in the local branch of Lutheran Brotherhood.
She enjoyed travel, playing cards, attending local sporting events, plays and concerts, and socializing with her many friends and acquaintances. She loyally attended Ludington Guard Band concerts Tuesday nights every summer since 1970. Spending time with family superseded all.
Dee lived a humble life dedicated to volunteerism and service to others. She leaves a legacy of caring, compassion, and consideration of others as could be witnessed be her daily example. Well done, faithful servant!
Dee is survived by two daughters: Rebecca (Tim) Greenway of Reedsburg and Karen (Kim) Fruit of Menomonie; two grandsons: Christopher (Heather) Fruit of Murfreesboro, TN and Kevin (Chloe) Fruit of Eau Claire; five great-grandsons: Kingsley, Daxton, Xion, Asa and Archie Fruit; a special cousin, Avis Smithback; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John, in 1992, her son David in 1973, two brothers, LaVerne (Frances) and Harley (Cleona) Reynolds, as well as brothers- and sisters-in-law, Marie (Michael) Herman, Michael (Marion) Brezina, Ann Brezina, Andy (Doris) Brezina, Adeline (John) Sanderson, Isabel (George) Frechette, Tom (Mildred) Brezina, and Leonard (Lee) Brezina.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville, WI with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will be in Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville in the spring. Per the families’ request masks are required at both the visitation and funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church, or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The family expresses their profound gratitude to Pastor Brad Peterson, doctors, nursing staff, and chaplain at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar, and also the staff at Heritage of Elmwood during her brief stay.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.