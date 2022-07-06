On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, DeLores Marie (Brempell) Everts, at the age of 92, surrendered her soul to our Lord God in Heaven after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for several years.
Dee, as she was affectionately known, was born on March 18, 1930 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to Ernest K. and Zella M. (LaBrie) Brempell. Her family lived in Wisconsin most of her childhood; however, in pursuit of better employment, her father moved the family to Los Angeles in 1942.
Dee attended East Los Angeles College and UCLA where she majored in English, nursing, and health administration where she received her BA degree and RN licensure. Nursing was her passion in life. While she was working at Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital, she was a surgery nurse supervisor. Later, Dee received her Certification for Operating Room Nurses (CNOR) while working at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in L.A. She was a safety educator, charge nurse, and clinical specialist at L.A. Children’s Hospital. She worked in the pediatric EENT/Dentistry and Laser Surgery Department, where she was a laser safety educator and operating RN. Dee was an active healthcare advocate, lobbying CA legislators for improved healthcare and operating room safety. She was active in the Association of Operating Registered Nurses (AORN) and was a national delegate for the L.A. chapter of AORN. She held many leadership positions within the LA chapter and she was often a presenter at their conventions. Dee maintained her RN license until age 80.
Outside of nursing, Dee was active in many organizations including the L.A. County Museum of History Lorquin Entomological Society, the L.A. Breakfast Club, L.A. Ski Club and a lifetime member of the NRA. She was a financial supporter of the CA Philharmonic Orchestra and the L.A. Zoo. Her many interests included reading, traveling, dancing, shooting pool, and studying beetles and butterflies. When she returned to Wisconsin for vacations, she enjoyed fishing with her brother Maitland and family. She was an active of the Hollywood Lutheran Church.
Dee married Jack Everts on July 16,1978. They made a home together in Burbank, CA until their divorce in 1997. While Dee never had children of her own, she always loved seeing babies and young children. Dee had a very generous nature and a kind heart. She often helped others by providing expert care, as well as with gifts and financial support.
In July of 2016, Dee moved back to Wisconsin to live with her second cousin Wendy Durand, because she was suffering with dementia and she could no longer live independently. She lived at Wendy’s home in the country for 4 ½ years. It was in this home where she became part of the family again with Wendy’s adult children and grandchildren. She was also much closer in miles to her brother, niece, and nephew. A lively kitten named Sassy became Dee’s very first pet and they were inseparable. Sassy provided much comfort for Dee as she struggled with memory problems. She also became an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, gaining many new friends. As she slowly descended down the abyss of Alzheimer’s disease, she was well cared for and well loved. In 2021, she required 24 hour care and became a resident of Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake until she passed away. We will all miss her and her kind and generous personality.
Dee is preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Zella (LaBrie) Brempell, and her younger brother Ernest Brempell III. She is survived by her older brother Maitland Brempell, niece Amy (Edward) Leustek and family, nephew Maitland (Laurie) Brempell and family, and special cousin Wendy Durand and family, as well as several other cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church on 510 South Wisconsin Avenue, Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Visitation at the church will be one hour prior to the to 11:00 a.m. service, with a lunch and fellowship after the service. Flowers/memorials can be sent the church and financial gifts will be donated to Barron County Aging and Disability Resource Center.
The family would like to thank Rice Lake and St. Croix Hospice and Cambridge Senior Living for helping make Dee’s last year of life safe and comfortable. A special thanks to Pastor Tamra Harder for the prayers, visits and support for Dee’s family.