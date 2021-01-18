Delores M. Follensbee, 83, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 peacefully at her residence with her family at her side.
Delores was born July 29, 1937, the daughter of Leonard and Irene (Kastel) Geissler. She was the 2nd of 13 children. She married Marvin Follensbee on February 11, 1956 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.
To this union, they had six children who were raised in the town of Wheaton, Julie (Marty) of Colorado, Kim (Den) Kaiser of Chippewa Falls, Marvin Follensbee of Chippewa Falls, Jeanne (Jeff) Rice and Jill Follensbee both of Wausau, and Jeff Follensbee of Chippewa Falls; loving grandchildren, Justin Frederick, Aaron (Sharon) Follensbee, Kelly (Joe) Mattison, Jordan (Bria) Kaiser, Heather Follensbee, Kendra (John) Rice, Samantha (Casey) Dedrickson, Kaleb Rice, Nick Follensbee, Katie (Austin) Rice, Allie (Gabe) Follensbee; 5 very special great-grandchildren, Grace and Brennen Frederick, Maika Follensbee, Finley Dedrickson and Levi Mattison; siblings, Darlene Lund, Lois (Stan) Erickson, Richard “Dick” (Donna) Geissler, Ron (Sande) Geissler, Jude (Gene) Shaffer, Diane Geissler, Marv (Denise) Geissler, Brad (Donna) Geissler, Brian (Kris) Geissler; several nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins and uncle George Kastel.
Delores was preceded in death by husband, Marvin; her parents; brothers, Randy, Roger and Huntz Geissler; and brother-in-law, Morrie Lund.
Delores worked outside the home after the last child went off to school. She worked in alterations at Waterman’s, dietary jobs at Wissota Lakeside, Golden Age Home, Chippewa Manor, Eau Claire County Jail, Eau Claire Academy and at the Chippewa Falls Area School District, which she retired from.
She was a master seamstress, and enjoyed baking, ceramics, bowling league, church choir, wood carvings, painting and making greeting cards.
She loved bird watching, especially cardinals and hummingbirds. She enjoyed summer weekends at Pike Lake with family. She loved the 4th of July and anything patriotic.
She enjoyed travelling to Colorado, Hawaii, Florida, Australia, New Zealand, Seattle, and numerous trips out west.
Delores had a deep love for God and family. She was a member of Holy Ghost parish, Women of the Moose, Senior Center and Red Hat ladies.
Mothers don’t fear death, their greatest fear is leaving their children in this world, knowing no one will love them like her.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, January 22 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 22 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
The funeral Mass will be live streamed on our facebook page.
Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.
