Delores M. Jungerberg, 88, Green Bay, died Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Grancare Nursing Center. She was born on December 25, 1932 to George, Sr. and Marie Knudtson in Eau Claire County, WI.
Delores married Delbert Jungerberg on June 14, 1953 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fall Creek. Delbert was a devoted husband throughout their 68 years of marriage and loved Delores with all his heart. Delores and Delbert spent their early years living on the Jungerberg family farm until they moved to the Village of Fall Creek in 1956. They later moved to Green Bay where Delores would be teaching school.
Delores attended a small rural grade school in Eau Claire County and graduated from High School in Fall Creek in 1950. She then went on to school at the University of Eau Claire where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. No small feat at the time, since she had four children at home. Delores taught school for many years in the Green Bay school system with most of that time spent at Elmore School. She loved teaching and was truly devasted when she had to take early retirement due to a medical condition in 1977.
Anyone who knew Delores knew that she had quite the green thumb, spending many hours on her knees tending to her flowers. She would always joke that it wasn’t the watering that kept them alive but the fact that she talked to them every day.
Delores is survived by her husband, Delbert, Green Bay; two sons and two daughters: Duane Jungerberg, Houston TX, David Jungerberg, Oshkosh WI, Darlene (Thomas) Sell, Lakewood WI, Denise (Dennis) Crowell, Green Bay WI; four grandchildren, Amy (Bob) Heroux, Abrams WI, Amber Sell, Greenville WI, Brian Farr, Oconto, WI, and Brandon Farr, Green Bay, WI; three great-grandchildren, Carter Heroux, Hunter Swagel and Devyn Swagel.
Delores is further survived by her siblings, George, Jr. (Roberta) Knudtson, Union Grove WI, Donald (Beverly) Knudtson, Olathe KS, Jerry (Kathleen) Knudtson, West Salem WI, and Inez (Lawrence) Dehnke, Fall Creek WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George, Sr. and Marie Knudtson; brother, Richard (June) Knudtson; Delbert’s siblings, Esther (Ervin) Sell, Dorothy (Donald) Welke, Milton (Dolores), Leslie (Evelyn), Arvid (Doris), Felix (Beverly), Edwin (Dorothy), Harvey (Elvira) Jungerberg.
Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 330 S. Broadway St., Green Bay, from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, November 4; followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Rachel Knoke presiding. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Anna Stockhausen and all the staff at Grancare Nursing Center where Delores was a resident for the past six years.