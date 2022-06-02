Delores Phyllis Klink, 91, of Independence, died on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Grandview Care Center in Blair.
Delores was born on April 12, 1931, in rural Trempealeau County to Adam and Gertrude (Skroch) Bisek. She was united in marriage on February 20, 1952, to Peter Klink at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence. Delores was born with a hard work ethic and was proud to be one of the first employees of Arcadia Industries, later named Ashley Furniture, Industries. She was a diligent worker and a devoted, family-oriented woman who always took care of the needs of her family first. She enjoyed baking bread and coffee cakes, volunteering for the fall festivals at church, and cleaning homes of her friends and neighbors. In her spare time, Delores loved to garden, crochet, and cook for her family. She was most happy when her family all got together to enjoy BBQ’s, parades and other celebrations. Delores was a member of S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Holy Rosary Society.
Delores is survived by her daughters: Joyce (Ed) Forsythe of Arcadia and Elaine Conrad of Independence; grandchildren: Cindy (Craig Bergerson) Truog, Sandra (Jason) Steig, Nicole (Scott Hagen) Jurowski, and Tammy Conrad; great-grandchildren: Isiah, Bayli (Andy), Alex, Brianna, Deacon, and Emerson; siblings: Robert “Bob” Bisek, Jerome “Butch” (Bernice) Bisek, and Gertrude Wilcziek; sisters-in-law: Pat Bisek and Charlotte Bisek; and many nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Peter; daughter and son-in-law: Marie and Daniel Moga; siblings: Bernice (Frank) Bisek, Adrian (Dottie) Bisek, Irene (Ray) Slabik, Donald Bisek, Romell Bisek, and Joseph Bisek; brother-in-law: Ron Wilcziek; and many other relatives.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence with Reverend George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at Edison Funeral Home where there will be a 7 p.m. Prayer Service followed by a rosary. Visitation will also be held at the church on Friday one hour prior to mass. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials may be directed to S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church or the Trempealeau County Humane Society. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
