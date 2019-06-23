Delores (Dee) Z. Polzin, 91 of Lake Wissota, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 20, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born December 5, 1927 in Cadott to August & Elsie (Wisner) Schultz. Dee was raised and educated in Cadott, graduated from Cadott High School, and went to work following graduation at the Northern WI Center. Dee worked at the Center for 40 years in Records, Benefits and Accounts, managing that department for many years.
She met the love of her life, Howard, at the Center where they both worked. Howard and Dee were married September 2, 1950. She was an active member at Faith Lutheran Church, sang in the choir and was on the leadership team for the Sunday school program. Dee was active in many Bible studies and church activities. Dee loved watching and feeding the birds that returned to her feeders year after year. She was very artistic, decorated cakes and painted. She enjoyed decorating her home, especially for all the seasons and holidays, and living on the lake. Dee was passionate for her family and extended family.
She is survived by her children Sue (Brad) Brunken of School Lake, Brighton, MI and Tom ( Theresa Winckler) Polzin of Lake Wissota. Four grandchildren, Rachel (Zac) Moore and Mary Brunken of Howell, MI and twins Sidney and Jake Polzin of Lake Wissota. Great Grandsons Jonah and Simon Moore. Niece Barb, Mark, Luke and Ethan Erickson, nephew Alan Schultz and her care giver Elaine Ford.
Dee was preceded in death by husband Howard, parents August and Elsie, brothers Garland & Arden Schultz, and sisters Eleanor Roycraft, & Marlene Bourget and their spouses & nephew Jerry Schultz.
A time of gathering to celebrate Dee’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls with Rev. Dr. Daniel Wonderly officiating.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 9:30AM until the time of Service Tuesday morning at the Church.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, assisted in the arrangements.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, Dee requested memorials be given to Faith Lutheran Church, the church she loved. Her kindness, generous heart and love for her family and the Lord will always be remembered.