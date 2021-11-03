Delores Rae-Clara Schulenberg, age 91, of Eau Claire passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Delores was born in Otterburne, Canada on September 29, 1930. She lived on the family farm with her brother (Kenneth Thoms) and sister (Rose Anne Jostad), pet lamb, and a big garden that needed constant weeding and led to large canning projects each fall. (As an adult, she was quite happy with her decision to never garden again!) When she was a teenager the family moved to North Dakota. She was always proud that she decided to give up her Canadian citizenship to become an American. After graduating from high school in Fargo in 1949, she became an associate buyer for deLendrecie Department Store. It was during this time that she met the love of her life.
Her 70+ year love affair with Wallace “Wally” Schulenberg began with a blind date. Wally says that after he saw Delores in her green dress, he had no interest in any other girl. Delores and Wally married in 1950 in Fargo, North Dakota. Delores worked, helping to put Wally through college until they moved to Medford, Oregon, where the first of three daughters, Sharon, was born. Their second daughter, Karen, was born after a move to Eau Claire, Wis., followed quickly by son, Gary, and daughter, Renee (John Scheppke). With four children in five years and a husband who worked out of town, Delores had her hands full. Yet she would tell anyone that her greatest joy was her children. Every year, she and Wally would pack them all into the family car and embark on a road trip to somewhere in the United States. And every year she would worry that the clothing iron had been left on — until the year that Wally, with a big grin on his face, decided to pack it.
Once her children were grown, Delores dedicated her time and energy to serving others. She was on the Girl Scout board, volunteered at Sacred Heart Hospital and the Chippewa Valley Museum, and was a founding member of the Eau Claire Foundation. She also set up college scholarships for local high school graduates. Delores served those around her every day of her life, both in and outside of her home.
The second greatest joy of Delores’s life was her six grandchildren (Angie Stokes, Heidi Calchera (Jeff), Arizona Heeren (Tyler), Jonathon Schulenberg, Daniel Schulenberg (Katie Herzog) and Thomas Schulenberg) and seven great-grandchildren (Keagan, Carson and Kylee Calchera; Riley, Cal and Tucker Heeren; and Scout Stokes). They all benefited from her fabulous cooking skills, tight hugs and interest in their lives. She always had homemade pies and cookies around, her French toast is legendary in the family, and no one could make a grilled cheese sandwich like she could. When children were around, Grandma Schulenberg would drop whatever she was doing to play games, read stories and listen carefully. She regularly encouraged her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, telling them there was nothing they couldn’t do. Well into her nineties she could be heard cheering for her great-grandchildren on the sidelines of football and hockey games and cross-country and track meets, even in rain and sleet.
Delores was a dedicated friend and a ferocious card shark. Her family argued over who got to be her partner when playing Whist. She enjoyed dancing, playing golf and shopping. She never attended an auction where she couldn’t find something she needed to bid on. In the fall, you could find her in front of the television, loudly suggesting what should happen on the Green Bay Packers’ next play.
Delores had blue eyes that twinkled with merriment, a smart sense of fashion and a sharp mind. She loved with her whole heart and was beloved by her family. She will be dearly missed.
Memorial mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave., Eau Claire with Father Francis Thadathil officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at Hulke Family Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. and at the church Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Committal service will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery in the town of Washington following a luncheon at church.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
