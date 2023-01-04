Delores “Dee” M. (Lutzen) Sloop. 87, passed away December 27, 2022 at Heatherwood Assistant Living/Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI
Delores was born on December 21, 1935 to Edward and Alvina (Nelson) Lutzen. She grew up in Elk Mound and graduated from Elk Mound High School.
She married Delmar G. Sloop on September 28, 1957 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
She had many talents and skills. First and foremost a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was also known as “The Egg Lady.” Those who received one of her goose, ostrich, emu or chicken eggs know they’re one of a kind.
She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra (Patrick) Shadick, Bloomer, WI; six grandchildren Jacqueline (Monty) Fetting, Matthew (Meghan) Shadick, Joshua (Sara) Shadick, Davis Klevgard, Katelyn Klevgard (fiancé: Morgan) and Logan Sloop; two step grandchildren Alex and Lucas; Eight great grandchildren Adison, Brycen, Evan, Hazel, Henry, Adam, Arianna and Amiyah; son-in-law David Klevgard; daughter-in-law Joan Sloop.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband (2021); daughter Linda (Sloop) Klevard; son David Sloop; brother Donnie; sisters Evelyn Townsend and Carol Sand; brother-in-law’s Ronald Tyler and Archie Sand.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heatherwood and Promedica (Heartland Hospice) for all they did for mom.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday January 11, 2023 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1120 Cedar Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703 with Pastor Josh Toufar officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com
