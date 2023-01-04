Delores “Dee” M. (Lutzen) Sloop. 87, passed away December 27, 2022 at Heatherwood Assistant Living/Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI

Delores was born on December 21, 1935 to Edward and Alvina (Nelson) Lutzen. She grew up in Elk Mound and graduated from Elk Mound High School.

To plant a tree in memory of Delores Sloop as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.