Delores Staats was called to her eternal rest by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 1, 2022. She was the fourth of seven children, born on the farm, in the township of Gilmanton, WI, to William S. Moy and Olinda (Heck) Moy, on April 4, 1929. She was baptized into God’s kingdom, by Rev. A.J. Hemer on May 5, 1929, at the Lutheran Church in Mondovi.
Delores attended the one room school in Gilman Valley and graduated from Gilmanton High School in 1947. While attending Eau Claire Teacher’s College, she met her future husband, Lawrence Staats, from Augusta, and was married on September 19, 1948. To this union, four daughters were born: Janet Wassman, Mankato, MN; Barbara (Rev. John) Strackbein, Oklahoma City, OK; Marilyn (Rev. James) Norton of Altoona, WI; and Laura (Mike) Metcalf, Danbury, WI.
Her God given gift of music began at age 2 when she sang a solo at church and by playing the piano by age 4. After starting married life in Mondovi, they moved to Augusta, WI where she started playing the organ in 1950. From there the family moved to Minnesota in 1957, where she continued with joy in serving her Lord by playing the organ, teaching Sunday School, giving piano lessons and being a choir director. In 1968 her husband’s job allowed them to move back to Wisconsin where they resided in Spooner for 28 years. Upon retirement they enjoyed their cabin on Gull Lake, Trego, WI, wintering in Apache Junction, AZ, and finally setting in Eau Claire, WI. This is where she ended her musical career at age 85, playing piano for the children’s concerts for 8 years at St. Mark Lutheran School in Eau Claire.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brother, Harold Moy, sisters Phyllis Glanzman, Elizabeth Heike, and Alice Sauer. She is survived by her four daughters, sister, Carolyn Jaquish of Forrest Lake, MN, brother, Roland Moy of Boone, NC, 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren, of which she found much joy.
Funeral services will be held in Eau Claire at Concordia Lutheran Church, on Saturday, August 6. Viewing is at the church beginning at 1:00 , funeral service at 3:00, and light lunch to follow. Internment will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta, WI, after the lunch. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.