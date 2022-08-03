Delores Staats.jpg

Delores Staats was called to her eternal rest by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 1, 2022. She was the fourth of seven children, born on the farm, in the township of Gilmanton, WI, to William S. Moy and Olinda (Heck) Moy, on April 4, 1929. She was baptized into God’s kingdom, by Rev. A.J. Hemer on May 5, 1929, at the Lutheran Church in Mondovi.

Delores attended the one room school in Gilman Valley and graduated from Gilmanton High School in 1947. While attending Eau Claire Teacher’s College, she met her future husband, Lawrence Staats, from Augusta, and was married on September 19, 1948. To this union, four daughters were born: Janet Wassman, Mankato, MN; Barbara (Rev. John) Strackbein, Oklahoma City, OK; Marilyn (Rev. James) Norton of Altoona, WI; and Laura (Mike) Metcalf, Danbury, WI.

