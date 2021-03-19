Deloris M. Huse went home to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020. She was surrounded by family at her home of 80 years. She was born on February 7, 1940, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Chris and Emma Mattison. She graduated from Memorial High School in 1958. Deloris married Ronald Huse on October 28, 1960. She worked at McDonald’s for many years and later was housekeeper of Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. She had a strong and unwavering faith in God and was a life-long member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Deloris loved being with her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whether it was at family gatherings or Wrigley Field watching her beloved Chicago Cubs. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, sense of humor, and infectious laughter. She had a love of baking treats and making lefse with her family. Deloris also loved collecting beautiful cardinal décor and could be found cheering on her Chicago Cubs all summer long. She loved to take day trips and long vacations with her sons, grandchildren, and family.
Deloris is survived by her husband and best friend, Ronald; her three sons, Chris (Ruth), Robert, and Timothy (Angela) Huse; eight grandchildren, Amy (Nathan) Ward, Staci (Kyle) Moldenhauer, Eric Huse (Olivia), Preston, Hayden, Tyler, Austin and Heaven Huse; six great-grandchildren, Brynna Ward, Carsen, Kaylee, Norah and Eli Moldenhauer, and Elijah Huse; one sister, Muriel (Al) Gould; two brothers-in-law, Gerry (Jan) Huse and Chuck Huse; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Deloris was preceded in death by her parents, Chris and Emma Mattison; four brothers, Orvin, Charles, Chester, and Robert; sister and brother-in-law, Alice & Stan Semingson; and her great-grandson, Bradley.
Deloris’ family extends its sincere gratitude and thanks to Pastor Phillip Ruge-Jones, Mayo Clinic Health Hospice, and the nurses and staff of Mayo Clinic-Eau Claire 3rd Floor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Deloris’ name to Grace Lutheran Church or Feed My People Food Bank.
A Celebration of Deloris’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, located at 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI (behind Charter Spectrum). Memorial visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Celebration of Life Center. Private burial was held at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in June of 2020.
Services will be broadcast live on the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Facebook page. A link to the service can be found on Deloris’s obituary at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.