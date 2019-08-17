Deloris A. Johnson, 95, passed away at Mayo Clinic in Bloomer on Aug. 14. She was born Nov. 5, 1923 to Wright and Margaret (Stewart) Kennedy. She married Maurice Johnson on Aug. 14, 1946 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Bloomer. Deloris was an elementary school teacher in Bloomer for many years. She liked things neat and tidy and enjoyed the simple things in life. She enjoyed collecting and sorting geological stones, reading and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters: LaVonne (Bill) Goettl of Bloomer and Karla (Ken) Hable of Chetek; grandchildren: Matthew (Melissa Dutton) Goettl, Marcy (Manuel B) Guzman, Kendra (Phillip) McGraw and Joel (Sabrina Attwood) Hable; great-grandchildren, Manuel W Guzman, Parker and Preston McGraw and Katrina and Tyler Dutton; and sister in-law Joan Johnson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wright and Margaret; husband, Maurice; and in-laws, Kenneth Johnson and Merle and Norma Stolt.
Services will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Bloomer on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the funeral at the Church. Interment will be in the Bloomer Cemetery. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family.