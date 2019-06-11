Deloris Kopp

Deloris “Dee” A. Kopp, age 92, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Heritage Court Memory Care, Eau Claire.
Dee was born October 16, 1926 to Fred and Frieda (Wagnild) Miller, and was a sister to 12 siblings. Dee graduated from Dunn County School of Agriculture. She married Richard (Dick) Kopp on February 26, 1949. Together they had three sons. Dick and Dee lived on the Kopp family farm for 63 years. In 2009, they received the Sesquicentennial Ownership Certificate. She worked various jobs, the last being a cook at the Eau Claire Area School District from 1968 – 1988. She served for many years on the Brunswick Cemetery Association and was a member of the Brunswick Homemakers.
Survivors include her sons, Richard (Jacqueline), Jeff (Cindy), and Randy; five grandchildren, Rick (Chandra), Carrie, Erik (Kimberly), Jason (Lisa), and Sarah; eight great grandchildren, Richard (Joey), Clara, Skyla, Ivy, Natalie, Alexis, Teagan, and Jason; brothers, Roger and Norman Miller; sister, Ivadell Howe; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; granddaughter, Brenda Kopp; and her brothers and sisters.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, with Pastor David Irgens of Saving Grace Lutheran Church officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9:30 am until the time of service. Committal service will take place on Wednesday at the Brunswick Cemetery immediately after the funeral service.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Heritage Assisting Living, Heritage Court Memory Care, and to St. Croix Hospice for the extraordinary care they gave to Dee.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.