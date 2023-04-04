Deloris Paulson
Deloris Vivian Paulson died peacefully Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the age of 93.
Deloris Paulson
Deloris Vivian Paulson died peacefully Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the age of 93.
Deloris was born April 24, 1929, in Grant Township, Dunn County, Wisconsin to Herman and Muriel (Madison) Scheidecker. She graduated from Colfax High School and then went to Luther College. She transferred to Concordia College, Moorhead MN where she received her bachelor’s degree in business education. Deloris was proud of her first teaching position in Lewiston Montana. She next took a teaching position in Barron Wisconsin. On June 5, 1954 Deloris married Wesley Paulson. Deloris and Wesley built Dairyland Egg Company. They had 3 children, Rachel, John and Norman. Family was important to Deloris and she proudly took on the role of mother and homemaker, returning to teaching when Norman started kindergarten. Deloris loved teaching, her students and their achievements. When they retired Deloris and Wesley moved to “the Condo” in Altoona Wisconsin. She loved serving meals to family and friends, reading books, golfing and playing Bridge. Deloris loved God, Jesus and her church family both at New Hope Lutheran in Sand Creek and Spirit Lutheran in Eau Claire.
Deloris was preceded in death by her husband Wesley, her parents and her 5 siblings. She would jokingly say, “I’m the last leaf on the tree.”
She is survived by her children, Rachel (Allen) Keniston, John (Gwen) Paulson and Norman Paulson. Grandchildren, Ryan, Luke and Rebekah Howard, Megan Plamann, Nicole Howe, Brittany (Jeremy) Munger, Greg (April) Paulson, Josh (Rudi) Paulson and 10 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the summer. The family would like memorials to be given to New Hope Lutheran Church in Sand Creek, Spirit Lutheran Church in Eau Claire and Mayo Hospice Care in Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services have assisted the family. Online condolences may be left for Deloris’ family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.