Deloris E. Thompson of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Luther Hospital, Mayo Health Systems on the 46th anniversary of her mother’s death in 1975. She was born May 9, 1928 in her parents’ rural northern Strum, WI farmhouse, the fourth of six children of Hans and Gertrude (Erickson) Olson. She was baptized at West Beef Lutheran Church, Strum. Missing the hills to ski on, at the age of eight, she reluctantly moved with her family to a farm near Rock Falls, WI. She was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. After graduating 8th grade from the country school across the road from the farm, Deloris wanted to attend high school. Her parents denied her that, so between the ages of 14 and 17, she began working for neighbors doing laundry, ironing, cooking, cleaning, canning, and child watching . . . handing most of her earnings over to her parents. While attending her grandparents’ 50th wedding anniversary, Deloris met Vern O. Anderson who was playing accordion at the dance. They married June 2, 1945 in Strum when she was 17 and together had seven children, starting in 1947.
Deloris started married life on a farm in North Branch, Strum, WI cooking on a wood cook stove, washing clothes on a scrub board, baking, canning her garden produce, feeding threshing crews, carrying feed sacks on her back, and standing on the hay wagon while driving the horses up the steep hills. After selling the farm, the young family moved to the Brunstad Dairy Farm, Chippewa Falls, WI in 1951 where they lived through the quarantine of the polio epidemic. One year later they moved to Eau Claire where Deloris lived her remaining years. In 1964 Deloris and Vern divorced. Fifteen years later, Deloris married Donald Thompson in 1981 and later divorced in 1990.
In her later years, Deloris worked retail and got her driver’s license at the age of 50, a proud moment for her. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1958. Deloris loved her family, music, playing piano, polka dancing, and traveling. Her kids really enjoyed eating her homemade bread, cinnamon rolls, cookies, and Norwegian baking for many years. She was proud and delighted with everything her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren did. Deloris will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Deloris is survived by her children: Darlene Tomlinson of Eau Claire, Romaine (Mary) Anderson of Eleva, Steven (Debbie) Anderson of Franklin, and Monica (Jeff) Lukasavige of Steven’s Point (all in Wisconsin); 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and two step great grandchildren; brother Galerd Olson; daughter-in-law Linda Anderson, son-in-law David Gravunder; sister-in-law Lavina Olson; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Deloris was preceded in death by her children, Daryl Anderson (infant), Roland Anderson, and Donna Gravunder; parents Hans and Gertrude Olson; siblings Francis Sturz, Lester Olson, Harold Olson, and Luaine Kumer; son-in-law Thomas Tomlinson and daughter-in-law Lorrie Anderson; sisters-in-law Ianne Olson and Elizabeth Olson.
Due to COVID, a celebration of Deloris’s life will be held at a later date when we can safely gather. Inurnment will take place later in a private service at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire. Donations can be made to the donor’s choice in Deloris’s name.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is serving her family. Online condolences may be shared at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.