Delvin J. Stokke, age 92, of Menomonie, WI passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Red Cedar.
He was born July 17, 1930 in Menomonie, WI to Edwin and Clara (Thorud) Stokke. Delvin was baptized and confirmed at Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI. He attended Little Elk Creek Grade School and went to Menomonie High School graduating in the class of 1948. After high school, he served in the Army where he fought in the Korean War. Delvin attended the University of Wisconsin Stout for one year. He then worked construction building the Stout Tower, Menomonie Dam, Creamery and various road construction projects. Delvin was also in a polka band called Dels Old Timers.
On December 30, 1959 Delvin married the love of his life Judith Halverson at Barum Lutheran Church. Pastor Jerome Trelstad married them in a candle light service.
Delvin and Judith lived in Shakopee, MN for a short time before moving to Menomonie where they purchased the Donald Peterson farm on Highway Y. Together they farmed, milked cows, raised pigs, had a few horses, planted corn, hay, alfalfa and were blessed with six children.
Delvin is survived by his wife Judith; children Lori Beiswanger, William (Laurie) Stokke, Ruth Kay, Randy (Bobbie) Stokke, Tyler Stokke, and Julie (Chad) Schlough; grandchildren Matthew Beiswanger, Michael Beiswanger, James Stokke, Kimberly (Tyler) Goettl, Shelby (Nathan) Matzek, Amber Kay, Neico (Alyssa) Stokke, Katie (Tyler) Knutson, Mason Stokke, Brock and Bailey Schlough; great grandchildren Ciara and Coltan Goettl, Wyatt, Haiden, and Rilynn Matzek, Joah and Dekker Stokke, Carter Knutson, and Kellen Stokke. He is further survived by brother Dean Stokke (Eileen), sister Eda (David) Samdahl, sister-in-law Lourdes Stokke and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Son-in-laws Jeff Kay and John Beiswanger, brother Leon Stokke and brother-in-law Kenneth Halverson, and other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church with Dr. Rev. Judy Kincaid officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. There will also be a visitation one hour prior to the service time at the church. Burial will take place at Little Elk Creek Cemetery in town of Dunn, Dunn County, Wisconsin with military honors performed by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.