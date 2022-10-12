Delvin J. Stokke, age 92, of Menomonie, WI passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Red Cedar.

He was born July 17, 1930 in Menomonie, WI to Edwin and Clara (Thorud) Stokke. Delvin was baptized and confirmed at Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI. He attended Little Elk Creek Grade School and went to Menomonie High School graduating in the class of 1948. After high school, he served in the Army where he fought in the Korean War. Delvin attended the University of Wisconsin Stout for one year. He then worked construction building the Stout Tower, Menomonie Dam, Creamery and various road construction projects. Delvin was also in a polka band called Dels Old Timers.

