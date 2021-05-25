Bloomer Denese E. Rihn, age 96, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer. She was born August 2, 1924 in the town of Cleveland to Harry and Clara (Conrad) Peterson. She married Melvin C. Rihn on August 26, 1942 in Bloomer. She worked with Melvin on the farm and enjoyed embroidering, trapping muskrat, hunting whitetails and bear. She was a great cook and loved spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter: Janet (Tom) Krenz of Bloomer; son: Merle Rihn of Bloomer; sister: Joyce Rihn of Bloomer, 9 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends
She was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Clara Peterson; husband: Melvin; sons: Gregory and Gene Rihn; infant brother: Harold.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer at 2:00 PM with a visitation from 1:00-2:00 PM at the church before the service. Please follow CDC Guidelines. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com