Denise Larson, 64, of Rice Lake WI, passed away September 26, 2021, peacefully at home, with hospice and loved ones by her side. She was born March 10, 1957, in Menomonie, WI. Denise loved camping and all of her camping family at Black Creek Lodge in Fairchild, WI. She spent many days painting sunsets and wildlife during her 2 years in retirement, and throughout her life.
She was Transportation Director for Center for Independent Living and started one of the largest transportation programs in Wisconsin. She loved her work with non-profit agencies, helping seniors and people with disabilities, throughout a lifetime of service to others.
Denise is survived by husband Roland Hall and children; Matt (Rebecca) Hintzman of New Richmond, Tony (Heidi) Hall of Foster, Kelly (Joe) Schaeffer of Chippewa Falls, and Alex Hall of Eau Claire. Her Grandchildren; Kaylee and Lauren Hintzman, Laiken, Hannah and Ethan Hall, and Harley Schaeffer. Siblings; Debbie (John) Perry, Carolyn Larson (Carrie Johnson), Steve (Claire) Hove, and Mark Larson. She also leaves behind many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill (John William) and Beverly Larson, and brother Gene Barnes. There will be a private immediate-family gathering at a later date.
Denise and her family want to thank Marshfield Hospice for their love, compassion, and support during the last couple weeks of her life. Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake served the family.
